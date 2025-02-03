Watch Now
FEMA to host housing resource fair for Hurricane Helene survivors in Valdosta

    • FEMA is hosting a Housing Resource Fair on Feb. 8 in Valdosta, GA.
    • The fair aims to assist families recovering from Hurricane Helene by connecting them with housing resources.
    • Attendees can meet local housing organizations, landlords, and learn about rental assistance programs.

    BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
    FEMA will host a housing resource fair for those impacted by Hurricane Helene in Valdosta.

    • Saturday, Feb. 8
    • Lowndes Civic Center
    • 2108 E Hill Ave, Building
    • Valdosta, GA 31601

    The Housing Resource Fair aims to bring together federal, state, and local agencies in one place to offer services and
    resources to families recovering from Hurricane Helene.
    The fair will also connect eligible disaster survivors with affordable housing.

    Survivors will meet with local housing organizations, property owners, and landlords, as well as gain information on the HEARTS Georgia Sheltering Program, and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans.

    The Housing Resource Fair is an opportunity for survivors to:

    ▪ Explore affordable housing options and rental assistance programs.

    ▪ Meet with representatives from local housing organizations, landlords, and property managers.

    ▪ Gain access to resources for displaced individuals and families.

    ▪ Learn about community partners that will provide educational funding resources to attendees.

