FEMA teams up with Valdosta agencies to help storm survivors find housing and aid

Over 195,000 households in Georgia have been approved for FEMA aid.

Lowndes County is being assisted with affordable housing options for those still waiting on aid.

Watch the video to hear how neighbors are recovering.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Now, FEMA is teaming up with local agencies to help survivors find affordable housing.

The need is overwhelming—more than 1,000 people lined up for a FEMA resource fair, hours before it even started. FEMA rep Kelly Gaskins tells me the event connected survivors with groups like the Red Cross and local officials for help with rental assistance and business loans.

"So, the goal of the event today is to connect eligible disaster survivors to affordable housing to help them in their road to recovery."

FEMA has already approved more than $255 million in aid across Georgia, with over 192,500 households getting help. But for survivors like Julisa Kirkland, the wait continues.

"Roof got damaged; my car got damaged. I was the lucky one. And then I walked and came over here for a friend of mine that got displaced. Her whole house was destroyed."

Kirkland says the storm's impact still weighs heavy.

"What are we going to do with all this damage? How are we going to take care of it? How am I going to pay for this? How are we going to clean it up?"

FEMA says they're staying in Georgia to help with long-term recovery. And for Kirkland, it's not just about resources—it's about resilience.

"Everybody pulls together and helped everybody. I mean, right now we need love."

FEMA's resource fair isn't stopping in Valdosta. Next, it's heading to Augusta and Savannah to help more families rebuild in the state. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.