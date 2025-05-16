FEMA hosts Housing Fair in Valdosta to help displaced families find long-term solutions

Over 2,000 people in South Georgia are still displaced following Hurricane Helene.

FEMA has placed nearly 288 families in long-term housing—but many more are still waiting.

Watch the video for more information on the fair.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At the Lowndes County Civic Center, dozens of South Georgians are meeting face-to-face with housing experts, property managers, and local nonprofits.

It's part of FEMA's two-day Housing Resource Fair running today and tomorrow from 9 to 5.

The event comes at a critical time. More than 2,000 people across the region are still displaced after Hurricane Helene, and long-term housing remains in short supply.

FEMA says nearly 288 families have been placed so far—but that's just a fraction of those still in need.

The fair will be back here Saturday from 9-5. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.