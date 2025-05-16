FEMA hosts Housing Fair in Valdosta to help displaced families find long-term solutions

- Over 2,000 people in South Georgia are still displaced following Hurricane Helene.
- FEMA has placed nearly 288 families in long-term housing—but many more are still waiting.
- Watch the video for more information on the fair.
BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
At the Lowndes County Civic Center, dozens of South Georgians are meeting face-to-face with housing experts, property managers, and local nonprofits.
It's part of FEMA's two-day Housing Resource Fair running today and tomorrow from 9 to 5.
The event comes at a critical time. More than 2,000 people across the region are still displaced after Hurricane Helene, and long-term housing remains in short supply.
FEMA says nearly 288 families have been placed so far—but that's just a fraction of those still in need.
The fair will be back here Saturday from 9-5. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.
Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.