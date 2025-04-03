FEMA extends stay in South Georgia to aid ongoing Hurricane Helene recovery

FEMA extends its support in South Georgia for an indefinite period to aid post-Hurricane Helene recovery.

Over 217,000 assistance applications approved, totaling $332 million in aid, with 2,000 structures in Lowndes County supported.

Watch the video to see how FEMA is offering temporary housing assistance, long-term recovery funding, and business loans.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

So far, more than 217,000 applications for assistance have been approved, totaling over $332 million in aid.

In Lowndes County alone, over 2,000 structures have received support.

But while the application deadline has passed, help is still available.

"Homeowners, renters and small business owners are more than welcome to visit with us at the Small Business Administration Business Recovery Centers."

FEMA is also providing direct temporary housing assistance and funding for long-term recovery, as well as business loans.

But for some, the road back has been slow. I first met Erica Miller outside QUOLA, Valdosta's only soup kitchen, just days after the storm.

The building was battered, the roof barely holding. Six months later, she's still struggling to make repairs.

"I just think everybody just really in survival mode. So where people really don't have the money like they used to, you know, businesses, we have been hit hard and we've just been floating, floating, floating."

Her café, Miller's Café, has also taken a hit.

Between financial delays and the overwhelming number of people needing assistance, she says getting help has been tough.

FEMA reps say staying in touch is key.

"Don't let your recovery stall. Be sure to keep in touch with FEMA, respond promptly to calls and any correspondence to prevent delays in your assistance."

Despite the challenges, Erica keeps serving meals, supporting her neighbors, and holding onto hope.

"We have been through a lot between COVID and these hurricanes over the last few years. We have really been standing strong, and I do see a big difference between when the hurricane hit and now."

FEMA and SBA will be staying indefinitely, operating 10 help centers across the region. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.