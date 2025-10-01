VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — From Moody Air Force Base to our food pantries, the federal shutdown is hitting close to home.



Moody Air Force Base, Valdosta’s largest employer, generates nearly $1 billion in local impact.

Georgia has surplus funds, but long shutdowns could still strain families.

Watch the video to see what would happen if federal funds fall through.

Federal shutdown threatens Valdosta’s backbone as Moody AFB and local programs brace for impact

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The government shutdown has already forced agencies across the country to furlough staff and cut back services.

Here in Valdosta, the big question is how long Moody Air Force Base — our region's largest employer with nearly a billion-dollar impact — can operate as usual without federal funding.

For now according to Moody Commissioner Sgt. Ronnie Williams, there are no layoffs or closures, but concerns are mounting.

"Right now, we're just doing the job we've been called to do, and we'll follow orders once they come down."

Our State Representative Dexter Sharper says South Georgia's economy is especially vulnerable, with its reliance on agriculture, federal programs, and military funding.

Sharper tells Valdostans not to panic... yet:

"Georgia is a major military and agricultural hub. Let's be honest, Moody is Valdosta's backbone. If this lasts a few days, we'll be okay, but these agencies need money to serve the public, and the workers gotta eat."

In case this shutdown goes longer than our last one back in 2018, Sharper says our state legislature will come in with contingency strategies to keep our region afloat.

"We can always have a special session to see what we need to do. We all, we have extra money, I'll tell you that. We have surplus money to make sure, you know, we don't have any major problems in our state."

Federal leaders say the standoff could last at least until October 3rd — but the longer it goes, the greater the impact here at home.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

