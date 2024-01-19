Federal government avoids shutdown, Valdosta nonprofits still feel the heat

The government's deadline to determine department budgets has been extended to March 1st and March 8th.

A shutdown could result in departments such as energy, transportation, and other social services being halthed.

While the federal government is getting more time to budget needs like food and transportation, our neighbors are still waiting on benefits.

“I’m praying for some type of miracle.”

I’m Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter for Valdosta.

Last week, I spoke with some nonprofits about the impact a government shutdown would have on our neighborhoods.

Now, I’m following up with our neighbors to hear how a new bill impacts their well-being.

While following up with LAMP, I met Rosalind Smith.

She's a neighbor who volunteers with the shelter.

She tells me its important for her to give back, because she was once in their shoes.

"I was once where they are, and when I lived in Florida, 30 years ago. I lived under a bridge for a year."

A neighbor helping her in her time of need gave her the motivation to volunteer and help her neighbors in Valdosta today.

"I'll never forget: there's one lady who saw me walking down the street homeless she went back in her home brought out on the whole loaf of bread... that loaf of bread lasted me for over a week because that was all I had."

While neighbors like Rosalind have stepped up to the plate to help, social service agencies still need funds to operate as many in our region are still suffering from hunger.

In the Lowndes County area alone, 12.8% or 15,000 people are experiencing food insecurity.

1 in 4 children in South Georgia struggle with hunger daily, and this type of crisis costs our region $400 million annually.

LAMP director Yurshema Flanders tells me with the price of food going up, now is not the time for federal departments to shut down.

"I'm hoping that they do come together and see that what the bigger picture is it's not for you know how I feel about this person or how you feel about this party or whatever it is solely about the people and the needs of those that need our help."

With thousands of neighbors still waiting on approval for benefits such as SNAP, these services are needed to stay afloat.

We’re not out of the woods quite yet. The government still has a March 8th deadline to budget for departments handling social services. In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.