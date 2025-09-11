Federal cuts strain Valdosta’s homeless shelter, but community steps up

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Federal cuts are hitting Valdosta's only homeless shelter hard—but LAMP says community support could be the key to survival.



LAMP lost more than $70,000 in federal funding, forcing cuts to outreach and family programs.

The shelter now serves up to 170 meals daily and is rebuilding its garden to teach residents self-sufficiency.

Federal cuts strain Valdosta’s only homeless shelter, but community steps up

This year, the shelter lost more than $70,000 in funding after HUD cut programs across Georgia.

That's meant scaling back on outreach and women-and-family housing programs, while demand keeps climbing.

Since QUOLA's soup kitchen closed, LAMP's kitchen has been stretched to serve 150 to 170 meals a day.

But with food prices climbing and fewer volunteers—especially after losing a grant that provided kitchen help—the strain has never been greater.

That's why, instead of cutting back completely, LAMP is getting creative.

They're rebuilding their garden and greenhouse so residents can grow fresh food and learn self-sufficiency skills they can carry long after leaving the shelter.

It's a lifeline Cassie Reese knows well. She's a volunteer helping others weather the same struggles.

"It's pretty long days, but God's been good to me. He's kept me healthy. He's kept me stronger, stronger. I was able to shop today at Second Harvest, and I was lifting stuff that most people would say. Ohh you don't let that, don't lift that when you need it."

Cassie says the shelter doesn't just offer food—it's a place where people can find real direction.

"People don't realize where to find help everywhere, but this facility lamp itself will help you get plugged in."

Director Yurshema Flanders agrees, saying that even with fewer dollars, it's the community's generosity that fills the gap.

"Yes, it is getting harder. Yes, you know this well, how you going to continue to do that? You know, just by grace, by people sharing like Miss Cassie was speaking of—sharing what you have with others makes a huge difference."

That's why LAMP is leaning on events like its Boots and Bowties gala, which has already raised $18,000 toward a $150,000 goal.

And while federal funding may be uncertain, neighbors pitching in—whether through dollars, meals, or time—could be what keeps this shelter's doors open.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

