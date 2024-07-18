FBI offering $3,000 reward following Brooks County bank robbery

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward in the search for an accused bank robber in Brooks County.

The robbery happened last Halloween.

Read the news release below to see how you can help.

FBI NEWS RELEASE:

The FBI is now offering up to a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons involved in the robbery of the Barwick Banking Company in Brooks County.

The robbery took place last Halloween. The subject came and went from the bank on a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call FBI Atlanta at 770-216-3000, or the Books County Sheriff's Office, Criminal Investigative Division at 229-263-9323. Tips can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.