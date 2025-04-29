FAST Valdosta expands autism support as diagnoses rise across South Georgia

1 in 36 children are now being diagnosed with autism, highlighting the growing need for local resources.

FAST Valdosta's Dueling Pianos fundraiser at the Rainwater Conference Center is scheduled for May 3rd at 6 PM.

FAST Valdosta just wrapped their Annual Ausome Celebration—and this week, they're launching a fundraiser to expand autism support across South Georgia.

From sensory-friendly events to resource fairs and support groups, the nonprofit has become a lifeline for families in medically underserved areas.

FAST Vice President Tori Pittman says their mission is all about showing families they're not alone.

"And we have a lot of people out here from our community to cheer for them. We have specialists out here so the families can come and see some of the things available to them through the community."

Experts say access to care is especially critical now as more families face autism diagnoses, as our area sees 1 in 36 children being diagnosed with autism.

"The rates of autism are on the rise. More and more people are being diagnosed. And so this is something that I spoke about recently on the radio, and that is it may not be affecting you or someone you love today, but it probably will tomorrow or the next day."

Erin Haskins, a local autism specialist and owner of Southern Therapy Solutions, says it's all about coordination.

"We do like to have a lot of resources come together because we want these families who get these diagnosis to be able to know what to do next. So we have different therapists here. We have speech therapy, feeding therapy, ABA therapy, occupational therapy."

You can help FAST make a difference with one of their main fundraising events, Dueling Pianos event at the Rainwater Conference Center on May 3rd at 6pm.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

