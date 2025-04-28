Family still looking for answers nearly five years after Valdosta man's disappearance

Derrick "Tank" Evans Jr. was last seen at Magnolia Square Apartments in November 2020 and remains missing.

Despite searches and leads, Valdosta Police say no new updates have emerged in the case.

Watch the video to hear from the family about their latest search efforts.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Here at the Magnolia Square Apartments was the last time Derrick "Tank" Evans was seen alive before vanishing nearly five years ago... and his family says now it's time for the silence to end.

The face of Derrick "Tank" Evans Jr. is flashing across Valdosta's billboards—nearly five years after he vanished.

Tank was last seen in November 2020 at his apartment, waiting for someone he trusted.

Since that November night, no phone calls. No sightings. No clues strong enough to bring him home.

Tank's mother, Tamara Jones, says the pain of his absence is sharper with every passing day, but remembering the joy her son brought to their home keeps her going. She tells me he loved.

"Dancing, we used to get in about your either way through the house and we used to play Nicki Minaj, which that's his favorite artist, and the whole family knew about this dance. So that's what I miss the most about him."

The family has searched fields, woods, and abandoned lots—fighting against the feeling that someone knows more than they're saying. Tank's aunt, Tawanya Postell, says the family won't stop until they have the truth.

"That's someone's child, someone's son, someone's nephew, someone's grandchild. Someone out there knows something. Someone knows what happened to Tank, and we are here today standing. We want answers. We want closure."

As Tank's 31st birthday passes without him, his mother still clings to hope—and refuses to let him be forgotten.

"Baby, I love you and I'm sorry for whatever happened to you. I'm sorry, but I'm going to do all I can to let them know that we all love you. We miss you."

At this point, the Valdosta Police Department stated that all leads provided by the family had been followed, but no new updates have emerged in the case.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

