Family-owned Lowndes County farmer’s market thrives amid challenges, supporting local economy

John Holten’s father started in the grocery business back in the 1970s, before branching out on his own.

Now, 46 years later, John, his dad, and his uncle run one of the area’s most successful farmer’s markets—stocked with Georgia Grown produce.

"Well, who doesn't like to eat for one thing?"

But keeping a small, independent market going for nearly five decades? That takes serious work.

"There's a few markets around like us but there's not a lot and to to actually be a standalone water brick and mortar business like us selling produces pretty hard thing to do and to do it for 45 years is even harder"

Hurricane Helene, inflation, and supply chain issues have all made it harder for farmers—and in turn, harder for Holten to source local produce.

"Inflation and gas prices and Mother Nature that plays a part in the market is always impacting most farmers I feel it this way we are because when their product is gone and not around here we got to go so they're off to buy it."

That’s why buying local and keeping our local economy afloat after disaster matters, according to our Chamber of Commerce CEO Christie Moore.

Of course we're always going to suggest that you buy local 1st and if you can't buy locally then let's buy Georgia grown. We're very blessed and Lowndes County we have places like farmer grounds where you can go buy produce locally."

That's why Georgia is celebrating Agricultural Awareness Week, because with over $115 million in economic impact, agriculture is Lowndes County’s backbone.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

