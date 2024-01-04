Families in Valdosta deal with hunger as state SNAP benefits lag

According to the latest data, over 40,000 food stamp renewals and applications are still in limbo.

15,267 neighbors in Valdosta are struggling to keep themselves fed.

Watch the video to hear how our neighbors are making it while waiting for stamps.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Thousands of families in South Georgia are still struggling with food insecurity, waiting for the food stamp backlog to clear.

"The way I feel about it, you be mad about it when you go to the store and buy your food."

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter for Valdosta, and living here myself, I've seen and reported on food insecurity in our area.

I'm checking in with our neighbors to see how a delay in DFCS stamp backlog is further affecting them.

You might remember Darryl Lynch, a neighbor I had spoken with at our community soup kitchen.

He tells me he has his food stamps now, but rising food costs don't make it any easier.

"The prices are so high, it's hard for you to get something that you want out of there."

He knows some neighbors don't have stamps right now, so he tells them to use other resources in the community.

"I tell them to come here to the soup kitchen and get round here and talk with people."

Thousands of our neighbors in South Georgia aren't as fortunate as Darryl.

Over 40,000 are waiting for their SNAP benefits to be renewed and approved.

I called and checked with our state's Department of Human Resources.

One of their staff explained to me that the delays are due to short staffing, but our agencies are working to correct the issue as soon as possible.

Our community has also been working to address the gap, as over 15,000 (15,267) neighbors aren't sure where their next meal is coming from.

In addition to the QUOLA Community Soup Kitchen, nonprofits such as LAMP as well as Valdosta Street Feed have been hitting the pavement to reach out to those in need.

Paige Dukes, our county manager, says its going to take everyone coming together to solve the problem.

"So its really a coordination and collaboration to make this happen.

Collaboration that Darryl says can't come soon enough.

"It costs too much so you have to change your food eating... it changes the way you eat food if you want to save on anything."

If you're waiting for benefits or just want a hot meal, here are some resources:

