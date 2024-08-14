F-35 generates more than $866 million in annual revenue in Georgia; see what that means for Valdosta

The F-35 is a key economic driver in Georgia.

Wednesday, Valdosta area leaders had the chance to fly in a cockpit demonstrator.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Lightning F-35s do more than excel in combat—they're also creating over 5,000 jobs in Georgia.

"The local economic impact... its not just jobs, its high quality jobs."

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta, and I'm tracking the economic impact these planes brings to our neighborhoods.

Glenn Klassa may be working on F-35's now, but its been a long road to get to Lockheed Martin as he's, "a retired Marine, 27 years active duty, flew F eighteens for probably about 15 of those 27 years right up the road in Buford, SC."

Now, he can continue pursuing his true calling: helping bring Moody's F-35 planes into action. "Actually, joining the service was an easy choice for me. I was at a crossroads in my life where I was looking for something to do and found it in aviation."

Moody Air Force Base is getting ready to welcome an F-35 squadron to South Georgia by 2029.

Equipped with stealth technology, advanced sensors, and impressive weapons capacity, U.S. Representative GA-08 Austin Scott tells me the F-35 stands out as the most lethal, survivable, and connected fighter jet yet.

"It is the weapon that you want. We talk about defense, but when we have to go on offense, this is the weapon system that is going to lead the way."

Beyond its role in national security, the F-35 program is also a major economic driver, creating jobs for over 5,000 Georgians at 37 locations statewide.

With an annual impact of more than $866 million, it's training the next wave of combat-ready F-35 Airmen and supporting global missions.

"Obviously, we've got combat rescue there as well and so again it's just support from india air force base and the jobs that that brings not just at moody but in the surrounding community."

Which Glenn tells me is especially important for smaller cities like Valdosta and his hometown.

"I saw them breaking ground on hangers, the construction jobs that came with that once the construction was complete... the pilot training center, the quality high tech jobs with the personnel that filled those positions; it's pretty impressive."

Georgia hosts some of the largest installations for the Department of Defense.