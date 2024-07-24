Ethics Board recommends private reprimand for Valdosta Councilwoman

The Valdosta ethics board dismissed most complaints against Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody as frivolous, recommending only a private reprimand for one charge.

The board reviewed evidence such as emails and witness statements, finding some merit in the fund misappropriation accusation during a May 15 public meeting.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPTS

Hostile work environment.

Claims of breaking protocol.

Allegations of mismanagement.

These are just some of the ethics complaints found to be without merit against Valdosta Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody

“Even with with the final charge, we found it had nominal merit.”

I’m Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter here, and I’m tracking the evidence the ethics board had that led to their findings findings and the next steps.

The ethics board of Valdosta convened in executive session Tuesday to review the charges. Following the executive session, the board deemed all but one of the complaints frivolous:

Ribbon Cutting Incident (Nov 9, 2021)

Miller-Cody made direct threats towards Riley

Peggy Gardner's Roof Repair (June 22, 2023)

Miller-Cody falsely accused the department of taking kickbacks from a recommended roofer after requesting assistance for a citizen's leaking roof.

Public Meeting Allegations (Dec 7, 2023)

Miller-Cody claimed my (RILEY'S) department wasn't helping seniors and questioned their procedures.

Town Hall Meeting Allegations (Feb 20, 2024)

Miller-Cody publicly opposed Riley as Neighborhood Development manager without any valid reasons.

The board found some merit in Riley’s complaint about Miller-Cody’s fund misappropriation accusation during a May 15 public meeting and chairman Roy Copeland said they recommend a private reprimand for Miller-Cody.

"I think nothing more than perhaps the proverbial slap on the wrist is all that should occur."

Riley filed the complaint on May 21st, citing threats, protocol breaches, and false fund misappropriation claims by Miller-Cody. The investigation included testimony and evidence like emails, calendar invites, and witness statements, detailing incidents since 2021.

Alvin Payton tells me that these proceedings sets a precedent that city employee's concerns will be taken seriously.

"Mrs. Riley was heard, and that's the most important thing to me... that employees are heard."

It’s now up to City Council to follow the board’s recommendation of private reprimand. I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.