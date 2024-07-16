Ethics Board moves forward with investigating complaint against Valdosta City Councilwoman; here's what's next

An Ethics Board is investigating a complaint filed by Neighborhood Development manager Anetra Riley against Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody.

Because of the evidence presented, the board found that the complaint is not frivolous in its entirety and that there are matters which needs further consideration.

Watch the video to hear further from the board and Councilwoman Cody.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

An Ethics Board looking into a complaint against a Valdosta Councilwoman are moving forward with an investigation.

"There's enough for us to consider the matter further."

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter.

I'm looking into their findings and the next steps.

Claims of misappropriation, kickbacks, and a hostile work environment.

That's what this Ethics Board consisting of Alvin Payton, JD Rice, and chairman Roy Copeland is looking into.

They met Thursday to determine if a complaint made by the city's Neighborhood Development manager Anetra Riley against District 1 Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody are "unjust, frivolous, or patently unfounded".

"Our charge as a committee is to listen, take in the evidence, consider the evidence, and render an opinion. Or recommendation."

Copeland tells me that based on the testimony they heard from Riley and Cody, they'll need some time to review. He tells me the board found that the complaint itself has...

"... some merit, doesn't necessarily mean one or the other will prevail."

On May 21, Riley filed an ethics complaint against Cody, accusing her of spreading misinformation about her work in Neighborhood Development, including claims of misappropriating federal funds and accepting kickbacks. Riley said in the complaint that Cody was "creating a hostile work environment".

For Cody's part, she maintained in her testimony that she was looking into concerns her constituents had about Riley's work and had no issues with Riley herself.

"I wanted to verbally say, Mrs. Riley, yes, I was against the things some of the things I heard what was going on with the city, but now with what I'm learning I'm your biggest supporter."

The board now has seven days to come up with their conclusion.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.