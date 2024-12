VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Fire Department is investigating after a house fire at 807 Smithbriar Drive Friday morning.

VFD got the call around 4:09am.

When they arrived they found feavy flames visible from the home.

Firefighters quickly put the fire out but not before rescuing two dogs from the home.

Two people are also displaced because of the fire one was injured in the fire.