Donald Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, to make campaign stop in Valdosta

This stop will be a part of their campaign's Make America Secure Again tour.
JD Vance will be coming to Valdosta to talk about immigration and a part of Make America Secure Again.
  • Senator J.D. Vance will visit Valdosta on August 22 for an immigration event themed “Make America Secure Again.”
  • Before Valdosta, a related economic event will take place in Atlanta, focusing on the “Make America Wealthy Again” theme.
Valdosta will soon be one of the campaign stops for former President Donald Trump’s running mate, Senator J.D. Vance.

I’m Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter here, and I’m tracking what will be discussed at that stop.

On Thursday, August 22, Vance will host an immigration event in Valdosta under the theme “Make America Secure Again.”

Trump Campaign Senior Advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles say the events are part of an effort to remind voters that under their leadership, they plan to end inflation, protect communities from violent criminals, secure the border, and Make America Secure Again.

Prior to the Valdosta stop, an economic event will be held in Atlanta on as part of the “Make America Wealthy Again” theme. In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

