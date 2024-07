VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta State University issued a statement regarding the director of public safety at Valdosta State University saying:

"The director of public safety at Valdosta State University is on paid administrative leave while a third-party review is underway. Captain Bryant Leverett with Augusta University is now serving as interim director. We are unable to offer further comment while the review is in progress."

VSU added the director was placed on leave on July 2.