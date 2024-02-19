VIDEO: Fisherman recovered in Ulmer Pond after being reported missing; what we know

UPDATE 12:18p.m. The body of a a fisherman who was reported missing Sunday Evening was recovered.

According to Valdosta Fire and Police departments, the Rescue efforts continued until all resource capabilities were exhausted for the conditions Monday morning.

Two hours into the second operational period, the victim was located by divers. Valdosta Police Department took custody of the body and had it transported to Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory.

Multiple law enforcement, fire and rescue agencies are searching the area in an around Ulmer Pond in the Valdosta area for a fisherman who was reported missing Sunday evening.

During a news conference Monday morning, Valdosta Fire Chief, Brian Boutwell, explained what happened.

Boutwell said they got a call about a possible drowning around 7:35 p.m., Sunday. He said, "two cousins were reportedly fishing and one was missing." One of the fishermen was taken to South Georgia Medical Center and treated for hypothermia.

That man, said to be in his 20s and from the Valdosta area, was released from the medical center. Boutwell said the following agencies have responded to the search for the second person:

- Lowndes County Fire Rescue

- Lowndes County Sheriff's Office

- Turner County Sheriff's Office

- Coffee County Fire

- Georgia State Patrol

- Valdosta Fire

- Valdosta Police Department

- SGMC EMS

- Department of Natural Resources

Boutwell added a helicopter was called in to assist with the search. Two drones were also launched to help. Three boats and divers were also called to the scene to help. Those boats were running SONAR to try and find a person in the water.

The chief explained search teams worked through the night until 1:30 a.m. Monday when they exhausted all resources and the safety of the people on the water appeared to be compromised. The search resumed Monday at 7 a.m.

As of 9 a.m., Boutwell said divers were back in the water and more resources were expected to arrive throughout the day. The search is expected to continue as long as it's safe to do so.

Valdosta's Chief of Police, Leslie Manahan, reiterated, "our thoughts and prayers are with everybody that's been involved." Manahan added that the role of her department is to ensure the security of the scene while the search plays out. Manahan also confirmed the cousins involved are in their early 20s and from the Valdosta area.