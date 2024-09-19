UPDATE: Valdosta Airport operations back to normal following Thursday morning incident

UPDATE 11:30 A.M.

Valdosta Police said, "operations at the Valdosta Airport are back to normal. We thank everyone for their patience."

Neighborhood reporter, Malia Thomas, went to the airport to investigate. Watch her video below.

Malia Thomas is at the Valdosta Airport where first responders spent part of Thursday morning addressing and isolated incident. pic.twitter.com/vzX2xlCu8u — ABC 27 (@abc27) September 19, 2024

ORIGINAL STORY:

The community relations and marketing manager for the City of Valdosta said first responders are at the Valdosta Airport addressing an isolated incident.

In an e-mail sent to ABC 27, it said "at this time, there is no apparent threat to the community. Please avoid the area, and further updates will be provided."

The Valdosta Police Department posted about the incident at 10:03 a.m.

ABC 27 called the city of Valdosta to learn more. We were told an update will be forthcoming soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.