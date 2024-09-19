Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodValdosta

Actions

UPDATE: Valdosta Airport operations back to normal following Thursday morning incident

There was no apparent threat to the community.
Airport Authority applies for grant to bring airline, hub to Valdosta Airport
Courtesy of the City of Valdosta
Airport Authority applies for grant to bring airline, hub to Valdosta Airport
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE 11:30 A.M.

Valdosta Police said, "operations at the Valdosta Airport are back to normal. We thank everyone for their patience."

Neighborhood reporter, Malia Thomas, went to the airport to investigate. Watch her video below.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The community relations and marketing manager for the City of Valdosta said first responders are at the Valdosta Airport addressing an isolated incident.

In an e-mail sent to ABC 27, it said "at this time, there is no apparent threat to the community. Please avoid the area, and further updates will be provided."

The Valdosta Police Department posted about the incident at 10:03 a.m.

ABC 27 called the city of Valdosta to learn more. We were told an update will be forthcoming soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood