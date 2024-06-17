Dangerous disease found in Lowndes County, here's how to stay safe

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Eastern Equine Encephalitis, known as EEE, has been detected in a mosquito pool in Lowndes County according to Kristin Patten, a Public Information Officer and Risk Communicator at the Georgia Department of Public Health.

EEE is a serious disease with a 30% mortality rate, with many survivors left with ongoing neurologic problems. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, and drowsiness.

This is why the Georgia Department of Public Health is stressing the importance of taking precautions to avoid mosquito bites.

Tips to prevent mosquito bites include



Using insect repellent containing DEET, picardin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin and/or clothing.

Wearing long sleeves and pants when weather permits.

Having secure, intact screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.

Eliminating mosquito breeding sites by emptying standing water from flowerpots, buckets, barrels, wading pools and other containers. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out.

Being sure to use repellent and wearing protective clothing from dusk to dawn or considering indoor activities during these times due to peak mosquito biting hours.

The onset of summer bring a long period of very warm and humid weather to our region, making for hospitable conditions for mosquitoes to flourish.

Highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s over the next week with high levels of humidity reflect these conditions which will continue to persist over the next few months.