Cybersecurity breach and network intrusion forces limited operations at Valdosta State University

VSU experienced a network intrusion on December 28, leading to a complete shutdown of university systems.

Cybersecurity teams are working on restoring systems and ensuring the security of sensitive data.

Classes will start on January 13 as scheduled, with modifications for in-person classes due to limited technology.

Campus computers and workstations remain unavailable until further notice, pending IT approval.

Staff operations will resume in a reduced capacity on January 8, with specific instructions for remote work.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Valdosta State University is working to resume operations after a network intrusion and cybersecurity breach.

As a result, VSU will begin reduced operations on Wednesday, January 8.

According to the university, the breach was discovered on December 28.

VSU's Cybersecurity Team initiated containment protocols to mitigate the impact, which included isolating the VSU campus from the internet.

That is when the entire VSU network, internet, Wi-Fi, and all University systems were shut down.

The University says the IT and Cybersecurity teams, in collaboration with USG Cybersecurity and an independent security firm, have been working around the clock to thoroughly scan the network, servers, and workstations to ensure any damage is found and fixed.

Spring classes will begin on Monday, January 13 as scheduled.

Check back for updates.