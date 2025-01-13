Cyberattack continues to disrupt classes and computer labs at Valdosta State University

A cyberattack at VSU on December 28 led to a complete shutdown of the university's network, systems, and internet.

VSU’s IT and cybersecurity teams are collaborating with external experts to secure data and restore operations safely.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

It started quietly—an alert from VSU’s Cybersecurity Team on December 28. But that small signal triggered massive action. Every server, workstation, and network connection was shut down to prevent further damage from a cyberattack.

Dean Gunsolas, a cybersecurity expert right here in Valdosta, told me over the phone that this kind of shutdown is a necessary first step.

"Everything in this day and age is based off of technology. A cyberattack can impact not just functionality but also reputation—especially if email systems are compromised.”

Without access to online systems, VSU has had to adjust quickly. Online classes are running as usual, but in-person students and faculty face significant hurdles with no classroom technology.

For seniors like Jasmine Hightower, the changes have been frustrating.

"I mean, it’s kind of inconvenient because we’re used to just going to MyVSU and logging in to our classes the normal way.”

Dean Gunsolas says issues like these often come down to weaknesses in infrastructure.

"Common causes are poor infrastructure design or security. It’s like having a lock on your door but leaving the windows open—it creates vulnerabilities.”

He also compared the ongoing recovery process to a car tune-up.

"It’s like a health check, like what you would do for your car. Once in a while, you bring it into the shop to make sure everything is running smoothly. You do the same thing with your technology infrastructure.”

And that’s exactly what VSU’s IT and cybersecurity teams are doing—carefully scanning every part of the system to ensure no vulnerabilities remain.

VSU still has no direct time frame for when the network will be fully accessible.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.