CURFEW EXTENDED: Valdosta neighbors told to be in homes by 6:00 p.m.

The City of Valdosta extended its emergency curfew Saturday

It's now from 6:00 p.m. until further notice

The curfew is meant to minimize disruptions for recovery crews and first responders

Valdosta wants neighbors to head indoors early tonight, and stay home as much as possible.

It's new curfew begins at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28th, and lasts until further notice.

In a statement, the city said the stricter curfew "is necessary to allow first responders and essential outside mutual aid personnel to clear roads and attend to emergencies without disruption."

This was the second update to the curfew. On Friday, the police department extended the city's curfew to 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. The original curfew was set on Wednesday, ahead of Hurricane Helene.

The city asked residents to monitor its social media channels and the City website for further updates.