Construction underway for Valdosta's Turner Center's Imagination Station STEAM Center

The Turner Center's Imagination Station is expected to be completed by December 2025 and open in early 2026.

The project is currently $1 million short of its $7 million fundraising goal.

Watch the video to see where the Imagination Station construction is at.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new chapter is unfolding on North Ashley Street—where this vacant bank is being reimagined into a STEAM-powered wonderland for kids.

The Turner Center for the Arts has been transforming this space for the last three years.

Soon, this will be site to a $7 million STEAM center—focused on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. The goal? To inspire kids early—and show them what's possible, right here in their own backyard.

"When they get into middle school and high school, they're so distracted by so many different things going on, and they might choose a career because they want to get away and go to another city, and they may not realize that all the different opportunities available right here in Valdosta, Lowndes County and the great state of Georgia."

Sementha Mathews, Turner Center Executive Director, tells me construction is well underway, with plans to wrap up by the end of 2025.

Inside, the Imagination Station will house hands-on exhibits designed to make creativity come alive, and local artists and teachers like Leslie Peebles are already envisioning the impact.

"That's going to be so wonderful for children because think about, you know, how do you want your children to spend their time? Do you want your children to spend their time growing, their imagination growing, their creativity growing their minds?"

The center has hit about 85% of their financial goal—but the vision is clear: give kids space to dream, build, and believe in themselves by 2026.

"And we plan to be done with the construction and all the exhibits, some installation inside by December of 2025, and plan to have an early 2026 opening."

With one million still needed to meet the finish line, the Turner Center is asking for a little more help to turn this dream into a neighborhood gem. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

