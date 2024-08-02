City of Valdosta's customer service building closed due to car fire in drive-thru

A car caught fire in a drive-thru in Valdosta Friday.

The fire is out, but the city's customer service building will be closed for the rest of Friday.

Read the news release below to see what happened.

CITY NEWS RELEASE:

Due to an unfortunate car fire in our drive-thru, the City of Valdosta's Customer Service Building will be closed for the remainder of the day. The interior of the Customer Service Building will reopen on Monday, August 5, 2024. The drive-thru will remain closed until further notice.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as we work to ensure everyone's safety. Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our customers and staff.

Please stay tuned for updates on our website and social media channels. We thank you for your patience and cooperation during this time.