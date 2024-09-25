City of Valdosta to enforce curfew ahead of Hurricane Helene

Valdosta and Lowndes County have opened seven sandbag stations as Hurricane Helene is expected to hit Thursday.

The city of Valdosta has instituted a curfew of 8 p.m. for September 26th.

Watch the video to hear how neighbors are prepping for the hurricane.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT"

Neighbors are packing sandbags, and others are just packing their travel bags

Mayor Scott James Matheson declared a local State of Emergency earlier Wednesday.

Many neighbors like Tony Daniels and Freddy Richardson are taking note, crowding the seven sandbag stations across the city and county.

"Water came in my house just a little bit, but I don't want it in there, period."

Freddy's house was 1 in over 1,000 that saw damage in Hurricane Idalia's fury last year, but he remains hopeful he can get through Hurricane Helene.

"It blew a pecan tree against my house, but they paid for it."

Tony tells me he's doing his best to prepare, but he tells me he has no fear of what's to come because he feels panicking will not help our situation.

"We know God got the circumstances of the hurricane in his hand, so they only thing we gotta do is prepare."

If you're like Tony and Freddy and remaining in Valdosta, you still have time to stock of on sandbags while supplies last. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.