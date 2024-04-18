City of Valdosta addresses drinking water concerns following recent flooding; why they say not to worry

The City of Valdosta said water customers have no reason to worry about the safety of drinking water following recent flooding.

However, they said if your well was flooded due to recent events, we strongly encourage you to have the water tested and the well disinfected.

Read the city news release below to learn more about how water quality is monitored in the area.

WATCH MALIA THOMAS REPORT ON THE FLOODING FROM APRIL 11:

Valdosta neighbors recover from another flash flood six months after Hurricane Idalia

CITY NEWS RELEASE:

On April 11th, 2024, South Georgia and North Florida experienced an extreme weather event, which included excessive rain and flooding throughout the region. The city of Valdosta, along with other entities, reported several Sanitary Sewer Overflows (SSOs). Following this event, the city has received inquiries regarding concerns about water safety and quality for drinking purposes. We want to assure the public that their health and safety remain our number one priority.

Firstly, it is important to note that City of Valdosta water customers have no reason to worry. Our Water Distribution System employs a closed-loop design, drawing water from the Floridian Aquifer. It is not at risk of contamination from recent events. Furthermore, the water utilized by the city is sourced from deep underground via multiple wells and is treated in accordance with stringent E.P.A. regulations, meeting and exceeding current water quality standards.

Secondly, for citizens on well systems, if your well was flooded due to recent events, we strongly encourage you to have the water tested and the well disinfected. This should be standard protocol for any well user following flood disasters. Additional information can be obtained through your County Health Department.

Lastly, we want all City water customers to understand that any issues stemming from the recent events will have no impact on their water bills unless there was damage to their property resulting in leaks or breakages, etc. In such cases, affected individuals can contact Customer Service to inquire about available options for bill and payment assistance.

For further inquiries or concerns, please contact:

City of Valdosta Environmental Services

Phone: 229-259-3592

Lowndes County Health Department

Phone: 229-333-5290