CASA and Valdosta Junior Service League raise funds for foster kids through art auction

It costs CASA roughly $2,500 a year to train and support just one volunteer advocate.

CASA currently only has 20 volunteers serving over 350 foster children in Lowndes and Echols counties.

Watch the video to see how the community came together though their artwork.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

CASA is teaming up with the Valdosta Junior Service League for an art auction fundraiser called Home Is—raising money to train more volunteers and give more kids someone in their corner.

Executive Director Sonia Robinson Johnson says art gives children a powerful way to be heard.

"Kids, they really need a voice, and CASA is a voice for the voiceless. For some children, it's hard to express their emotions or thoughts and feelings, but I think art is such an important way to do that."

Each dollar raised goes toward training CASA volunteers—$2,500 a year for just one.

"The money is going towards CASA and training and supporting those volunteers. We've got 20 volunteers right now, so we're very excited to keep them going and advocate for more kids as we move forward."

And local artists like Aliyah Jones are stepping up with their own contributions.

"It's really nice to be in a position to give back. For several years I was struggling… but at least I have one way of giving back by using my skills and my talents."

For Morgan Wood with the Junior League, it's about building a stronger community, one child at a time.

"I love just being in the community and helping out the community and seeing it grow… I want to build it up as much as I can."

CASA officials tell me so far they are planning more fundraisers for the future. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.