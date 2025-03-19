Brooks County man turns his car into a message of hope

Over 2,000 families in Valdosta are still displaced and struggling with housing, insurance, and emotional trauma after Hurricane Helene.

Matthew Weldon, who faced homelessness after the storm, turned his car into a message board covered in quotes and drawings to spread awareness about mental health and homelessness.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For many, including Matthew Weldon, survival, especially after disaster, is an ongoing battle.

"I was literally in the streets. I was sleeping in alleyways, park benches, like bandos??, sleeping couch to couch. I’ve literally slept in trap houses."

From foster care from ages 9-17 to homelessness, Weldon has seen the worst.

When Helene made his family’s apartment conditions unbearable, he lost what little stability he had, as his family decided to leave the state entirely.

His 2005 Honda Civic became home—but it also became his message.

"I picked up a marker and I just started writing one thing after another thing and eventually it just spread across the whole car."

Quotes. Drawings. Messages of hope. "Fear God, Never Fear Men." "It Is Our Duty as the Strong to Care for the Weak and Innocent."

"People were already noticing it as I was like—might as well just put something encouraging on it so people can notice it for the right reasons."

Now, he wants to take his car beyond the Azalea City, using it to spread awareness about mental health and homelessness.

Because here in Valdosta, the need is greater than ever.

Over 2,000 families are still displaced, navigating housing, insurance, and emotional trauma.

FEMA rep Kelly Gaskins tells me they remain boots on the ground, helping those still in limbo.

"Disaster recovery is not a sprint; it is a marathon. And so, we understand that people are frustrated. Some of them are still navigating that process. They're confused. They're overwhelmed.”

For mental health support, Valdosta's can call or text SAMHSA’s free helpline at 800-985-5990. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

