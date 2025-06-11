Bree’s Creative Academy turns summer into a season of learning and fun in Valdosta

Bree’s Creative Academy offers a Summer Transition Program to help rising kindergarteners get school-ready.

The Academy is planning to launch overnight care to support parents who work late shifts.

Watch the video for further details on the academy's plans.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At Bree’s Creative Academy in Valdosta, the summer isn’t just a break—it’s a launchpad for learning, fun, and growth.

This year, Bree’s Creative Academy has expanded its summer programs, welcoming more kids than ever.

From horseback riding and swimming to bingo, movies, and bounce house Fridays, each day brings a new adventure.

And it’s not just playtime—students sharpen reading and math skills too, keeping their minds fresh for fall.

“Each week, the kids help pick their own games and field trips. One week it’s swimming, the next it’s horseback riding. And we sneak in learning every step of the way.”

The school also runs a special Summer Transition Program for rising kindergarteners—23 days of fun, focus, and confidence-building to get them school-ready.

And coming soon? Overnight care for parents working late shifts—because Bree’s believes in supporting every family, every hour.

From movie days to mud play, and even a visit to the Albany Aquarium—there’s never a dull moment at Bree’s Creative Academy.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

