Boys & Girls Club launches giveaway to support afterschool programs

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — The need for afterschool programs in Valdosta is bigger than ever, and federal dollars can only stretch so far.



The Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta says community donations remain critical.

Proceeds from the annual fundraiser support scholarships, meals, and the opening of a new Echols County site.

This year, the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta is putting its $2 million in federal funds to good use — adding financial aid, even building a new site in Echols County.

But those dollars don't cover everything.

That's why the club is turning to the community with its annual giveaway campaign.

Leaders say the fundraiser is critical to keeping kids safe, fed, and supported after school.

Chandler Chancy with the Boys and Girls Club says a lot of people think multi-million dollar funds are enough, but the need never stops.

"A lot of people think supporting the Boys and Girls Club means making huge donations, but it doesn't work that way. Small contributions add up and make a big difference — they're the reason we can keep our doors open."

And those contributions address needs funds can't account for.

"All of the proceeds from this fundraiser go directly back into our clubs. A big part is helping us get the Echols location up and running, but it also makes sure kids can afford to come after school, have meals, and build those lifelong friendships."

That message of community responsibility resonates with sponsors too. Nick Perry, owner and operator of Ella's Top Corral, says giving back isn't optional — it's a duty.

"We want to help our children. We are the world, we are the children."

To help out the Boys and Girls Club, be sure to learn more at bgcvaldosta.org. I'll add the link on the web article as well.

Tickets are $30, and if you enter four times, you'll have the chance to win the top prize: a new golf cart!

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

