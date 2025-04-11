Blueberry Festival Weekend delivers a major boost for Valdosta’s local economy

2024 tourism generated $35 million in state and local tax revenue for Lowndes County.

Farmer Brown’s debuted its first-ever fresh produce market at this year’s Blueberry Festival.

Watch the video to hear from the city as well as business owners. about the importance of supporting the community and agriculture.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The 3rd annual Blueberry Festival is bringing the flavor downtown—celebrating agriculture with everything from homemade jams to blueberry brews.

Our Main Street coordinator Ally Sealey tells me for the first time, our own Farmer Brown's shop is debuting its own fresh produce market right in the middle of the action.

"We even have our own very first farmers market from Farmer Browns happening over in their farmers market section. We are very excited for them. Get your fresh produce."

This weekend's got more than fruit. The Azalea City is packed with events: Lunch on the Lawn concerts, the South Georgia Antique Car Show, the Death Bataan March memorial, and more.

Tiffany Bentley owns Downtown Social, boutique bowling alley right in the middle of the action.

She says every footstep downtown is a win for local businesses.

"We want to see that foot traffic overflow into our merchant businesses, into our brick-and-mortar businesses. Go shop those boutiques, go shop those candles, those diffusers that you've been smelling. You're like, ohh, maybe I'll come back. Well, come back today."

And when you're done shopping?

"Have a drink, enjoy some great music, enjoy some great food with these food trucks, and then maybe you know, book a reservation at 306 N or the Bistro to have dinner later on in the week."

Valdosta Main Street Director Kym Hughes tells me it's all about bringing people together—through food, music, and fresh-picked memories.

"We want to make sure that you're making memories not only at the event, but with your downtown neighbors. I mean, these are the people that you live next to, you work with or are close to their family."

So grab an Electric Blueberry lemonade at one of the bars and support downtown.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

