VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Neighbors in Berrien County say a proposed subdivision could forever change the farmland and heritage they've built over generations.



The planning commission tabled its recommendation after uncertainty over permits and county bylaws.

Neighbors argue the Bradford Road project would harm farmland, heritage, and community ties.

Berrien County subdivision delayed as soil permit question stalls planning commission

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Berrien County Planning Commission spent more than an hour hearing from neighbors opposed to the Bradford Road subdivision—a plan that would turn a piece of farmland into ten homes on two-acre lots.

But during public comments, one neighbor questioned whether the project could legally move forward without proper soil permits.

County bylaws require a permit and soil samples to determine if land is suitable for residential development before any land-disturbing activity begins, though exceptions can be made depending on the scope of the project.

As you can see on screen, Teresa Willis, Berrien County zoning administrator and developer Cole Livingston's attorney briefly looked over the paperwork, and after being unable to come to an immediate conclusion, the board commissioners agreed they weren't sure how the bylaw applied here—so they tabled their recommendation to first consult the county's attorney, much to longtime Berrien County neighbor John Beville's chagrin.

"I think as you saw in the meeting tonight. Very unprepared. They didn't expect this so much opposition, so they weren't really prepared to provide a lot of the things that many other areas that are already experiencing development required."

For many lifelong residents like Della Gladieux, the land is more than just property—it's part of their family story.

"When I found out that a subdivider had bought it at auction and had planned on subdividing it out, my heart sank. It's this root. It's heritage. It's a bloodline that runs through here. And we love our community and we love our heritage and we try to protect our lands."

And while the commission pressed pause for now, neighbors like Beville say they won't stop pressing back.

"We've been told by people in the upper level that we can't stop it, but we're not going to stop trying."

The date for the next public hearing will be announced at a later time. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

