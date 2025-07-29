VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — From delivery room snuggles to diploma walks—Valdosta State is making its mark on families from the very beginning.



VSU alumni who deliver at SGMC receive a branded baby blanket, celebrating legacy and school pride.

The Baby Blazer program is part of a larger effort to keep South Georgia’s brightest grads close to home.

Watch the video below to see how the program supports expecting alumni.

Baby Blazers Program Strengthens VSU, SGMC Ties While Welcoming Future Generations

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thanks to a growing collaboration between Valdosta State University and South Georgia Medical Center, the bond between education and healthcare in South Georgia is stronger than ever.

And it starts early, really early, with the Baby Blazer program. Deliver your baby at SGMC, and if you're a Blazer alumni, your newborn gets a cozy VSU-branded blanket and a whole lot of school spirit.

"It's a campaign to keep our graduating students here at home because we want our best and brightest to stay in Valdosta, and things like these keep them close to home."

For parents like Taylor Fisher, this moment means more than just a keepsake—it's a continuation of a legacy.

"My husband and I are expecting, we're having a baby boy in October! I'm an alum, he's a double alum. I used to work at VSU, and now I get to share my little baby and his VSU blanket with the same community that helped raise me."

The Baby Blazer program is just one part of a bigger picture.

A recent investment from SGMC and VSU is helping support alumni and strengthen South Georgia, all while keeping families close to home.

From the first heartbeat to the first day of class, VSU and SGMC are proving that community care isn't just a mission, it's a family tradition.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.