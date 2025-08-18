AT&T, Boys & Girls Club bridge digital divide for Valdosta students

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — For students in Valdosta, back-to-school prep isn't just about pencils and notebooks anymore—it's about technology.



Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta received 250 laptops and backpacks for students in need.

AT&T aims to connect 25 million people to high-speed internet by 2030 and is donating 30,000 devices nationwide.

Watch the video below to see how this gift bridges the gap.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Here in Valdosta, the Boys & Girls Club is teaming up with AT&T and Human I-T to tackle what's known as the digital divide.

That's the gap between students who can fully participate online and those who can't. To help close it, AT&T provided 250 refurbished laptops and backpacks filled with school supplies for Boys & Girls Club students who were pre-selected based on need.

For students like Brianna Smith, a club member and part-time worker, the impact is immediate.

"I was pretty ecstatic because it is like a relief. I finally have everything that I need and I don't have to worry about like paying for any of it, don't have to worry about coming out of my savings, and I don't have to worry about like this."

Brianna says it's not just about the gift—it's about what it represents.

"They show that the community actually cares first and so does the Boys and Girls Club, because just saying it is one thing, but actually doing the actions and proving that they care… that's a different level."

AT&T Regional Director of External Affairs Gary Sanchez says access to technology is no longer optional—it's essential.

"In the last few years it has become quite apparent that without connectivity and access to these types of devices like laptops, you just can't achieve the goals that you want to achieve in life or even get the education that you need."

The initiative is part of AT&T's nationwide effort to distribute 30,000 backpacks and laptops to qualifying students. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

