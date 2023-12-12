As inflation impacts Valdosta businesses, Retail Academy aims to help

From inflation to supply-chain issues, small businesses have been through a lot over the last year.

Now, they're counting on shoppers like you to end the year successfully.

Watch the video above to see how they're getting some help in Valdosta.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Malia Thomas, in Valdosta. Businesses here in the downtown area are getting some extra help this year.

Our downtown is the hub of several businesses in our community. One of the longer running shops is Art and Soul.

"We try to support as many other artists as we possibly can."

If you've been in Valdosta for any amount of time, you've probably passed by Angela Crance's store. Art and Soul sells custom-made pieces by local artists and showcases their work.

Angela tells me small businesses are the crown jewel of cities like Valdosta.

"When you have out of town friends or family come to town, where do you take them? You take them to the unique, local shops, and we just got to keep them alive."

Staying alive is easier said than done.

According to Focus Economics, inflation in the state ticked up to 0.8% in October from 0.7% in September.

Food inflation for the nation jumped 8%, the highest in 40 years.

With less disposable income, people are frequenting retail stores like Art and Soul less and less.

"The inflation has definitely impacted Art and Soul. I mean you don't need a new lamp, you can do without a lamp, but you can't do without food."

A partnership with Valdosta State and Retail Strategies may be able to help.

Thanks to funding from the USDA, Retail Strategies, a advisory firm focused on commerce, has started laying the groundwork to help the community's retail spots stay strong for the holiday season.

To get a better understanding of how they can help, I spoke with Retail Strategies president Lacey Beasley, who tells me they're focusing on retention and recruitment to start.

"We help educate them on who to reach out to what materials to share how to speak that retail language and then they can feel more empowered in their retail recruitment process"

The Retail Academy has resources to support local businesses and commerce at (205) 313-3676 or https://retailstrategies.com.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, ABC27.