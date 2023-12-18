Area group pushes code enforcement for dealing with Valdosta's trash

Trash is finding its way into Valdosta area waterways.

An area group is working to stop the litter from moving through town.

Watch the video above to see what solutions are in the works.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This group is wanting the city to clean up its act.

"Yes, I believe they're trying, but I mean really, a year after the mayor stood there, I mean how long does it take to put a trash can or two down there at the bottom of the parking lot?"

I’m Malia Thomas, in Valdosta.

The city has been creating initiatives like Love Where You Live to keep our neighborhoods beautiful.

This local group is wanting more to be done.

Meet John Quarterman.

He's the Suwannee river keeper of the Withlacoochee, Willacoochee, Alpaha Little, Santa Fe, Suwannee Watershed Coalition.

"People shouldn't let her but the ordinances are quite clear that parking lot owners and managers are not to let anything get off their parking lots even if it came from somewhere else no matter where it came from."

He tells me the problem won’t make serious headway until businesses are respecting ordinances.

To better understand how the city’s tackling the trash issue, I spoke with our sustainability coordinator Chandra McCallister.

She tells me the city has regular clean ups and the trash is no different from other cities.

We do ask citizens to kind of help us keep up with the litter and try not to throw it out. We have trash cans posted on random corners through the city where people can put their trash at.

Earlier this year, I introduced you to Saige William’s and her WaterGoat trash trap.

It's one neighbor's idea of getting ahead of the problem.

I checked with the data on how much trash the WaterGoat has collected in the Sugar Creek area alone.

This year, it has collected 27.25 96 gallon cans of trash.

John tells me it’s a community effort, but focusing on the businesses that violate ordinances is the major difference maker.

I compliment them on the progress, I hope they keep going ahead with it, and get the problem more fixed.

The city's holiday community cleanup will be taking place on Thursday December 21st.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas reporting for ABC27.