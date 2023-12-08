Agriculture adds millions of dollars to Lowndes County economy; how farmers are recognized for their effots

Agriculture is a big part of the Lowndes County economy.

Farmers are being recognized for their hard work.

Watch the video above to hear from them.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Agriculture is the #1 industry in the Georgia, and by extension, Lowndes County.

"Nobody comes together quite like farmers do to help each other."

I'm Malia Thomas, in Valdosta.

As you get your dinner ready tonight, hear from the farmers that are putting food on your table.

"I always say that, farmers who grow food feed the body, but I try to feed the soul."

Meet Jennifer Sumner.

If you've driven by our neighboring community of Hahira, you may already know her as the owner of Fancy Girl Farms, a flower farm of commodity crops and fresh produce entering its sixth growing season.

"Who doesn't love a fresh bouquet of flowers?"

I met her while attending the Lowndes and Echols County Farmer's appreciation breakfast, where she won the Small Farmer of the year award.

She tells me while her win was unexpected, it shows how much of a need there are for farmers for sustenance and aesthetics.

"We're very much immersed in agriculture, so it's wonderful to bring the beauty of flowers to our local community."

Bill Slaughter is the Lowndes County Commissioner Chairman.

He tells me the breakfast award ceremony wasn't just to recognize our local farmers; it was to remind the community of the importance of agriculture through their stomachs.

"We have to understand where our dairy products come from, where our vegetables come from. They don't just come from the grocery store; there's a producer working out there everyday."

I checked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In 2022, Lowndes County's Ag business contributed $116 million to the economy.

It's why they're recognizing small farmers like Jennifer and Large Farmers like the other winner, Mike Coggins of Blackwater Cattle Company.

"I love being outdoors I love being in nature and like I said for flower for me the aspect of growing flowers really not only the beauty but just helping with our just our natural environment."

With the holidays fast approaching, our local farmers hope you keep the work they do in mind as you prepare for Christmas dinner. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, ABC27.