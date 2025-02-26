A life’s work at risk: Tifton orders Steadfast Wildlife Rescue to relocate or shut down

Jessica Pisciotta has operated Steadfast Wildlife Rescue in Tifton for 20 years, one of the only four rescues in the state and the only one in South Georgia.

The city of Tifton has given Pisciotta 30 days to shut down and relocate her rescue operation, citing zoning violations.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

For 20 years, Jessica Pisciotta has dedicated her life to rescuing and rehabilitating Georgia's wildlife. But now, the city of Tifton is ordering her to shut down Steadfast Wildlife Rescue—giving her just 30 days to relocate or risk losing everything.

A letter from the city's attorney cites zoning violations, claiming that housing wildlife in a residential area is prohibited under Tifton's code of ordinances.

But Pisciotta says the timing doesn't add up—especially since code enforcement visited her rescue just last month with no issues.

"Had no one get out of any enclosures. We've had no one attack anyone. Everything has been completely contained for 22 years, no issues. So why after 22 years, in a two-week span, has all of this occurred?"

The city's attorney, Rob Wilmot, says the decision follows complaints—including allegations that animals from the rescue have attacked local children.

"I feel like if there were children that were attacked by wild animals, there would be a police report, there would be some type of hospital documentation—something. There would be proof somewhere."

Without Steadfast, Pisciotta warns that hundreds of animals she's been nursing back to health will have nowhere to go.

"If we are forced out of here within the 30 days, a lot of innocent animals who are going to be able to go back into the wild will be euthanized."

For now, Pisciotta is fighting to save her rescue—and the animals she's spent decades protecting.

"It's honestly, at this moment, a nightmare that I can't wake up from. When I go to sleep, I have nightmares about what's going on. When I wake up... the nightmare's still here."

Pisciotta will be attending the March 3rd Tifton City Council meeting to request an extension from the city. In Tifton, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

