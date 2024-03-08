56-year-old cyclist in critical condition following crash involving City of Valdosta Public Works truck

A 56-year-old cyclist is in critical condition following a crash involving a City of Valdosta Public Works truck.

The crash took place March 7, and police are investigating.

Read the news release from Valdosta Police below to see what happened.

VPD NEWS RELEASE:

On March 7, 2024, at approximately 10:50 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the intersection of North Ashley Street and East Gordon Street for a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. The Valdosta Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to provide first aid to the pedestrian, who was transported to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

The Valdosta Police Department Traffic Unit responded to conduct the investigation. Through investigation and evidence collected at the scene, officers determined that a City of Valdosta Public Works truck was waiting at the intersection to turn north on North Ashley Street.

When the traffic light turned green, the large truck began to turn right. At the same time, a 56-year-old male on a bicycle traveling west on East Gordon Street, approached the intersection on the passenger's side of the truck. The bicyclist began to attempt to cross North Ashley Street on East Gordon Street. The driver could not see the bicyclist, which resulted in the truck striking and running over the bicyclist.

The 56-year-old male has been transported to a hospital in Florida and is critical condition.

There is a video of the incident circulating on social media. Due to the sensitivity and graphic nature of the video, the Valdosta Police Department does not endorse the release of this video.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone who was involved in this accident.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

The accident is still under investigation by the Valdosta Police Department Traffic Unit. If you have any information on this case or any other case, please contact the Valdosta Police Department at 229-242-2606, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.