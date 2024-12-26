5 dogs rescued, 4 displaced in Christmas day fire

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire on Clover Drive.

Wednesday, December 25, 2024, around 9:26 p.m., VFD responded to the HOUSE FIRE at 1704 Clover Dr.

Fire personnel arrived on the scene within 4 minutes to find heavy smoke coming from the house.

VFD says five dogs were safely removed from the home. No injuries were reported.

Four occupants were displaced and are staying with family.

The American Red Cross was called to assist. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

