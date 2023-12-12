$25K raised to help find those responsible for the death of Valdosta State bartender

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A new reward is being offered for information pertaining to the death of a VSU student.

According to Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, a concerned citizen is fronting $25k for any information leading to arrest and conviction for those responsible.

It’s been 44 days since Valdosta State bartender Brianna Long was killed by a stray bullet at Flops nightclub in Remerton. She was caught in the crossfire of an altercation that took place outside of the club.

She was studying to become a dental hygienist and was set to graduate next year.

Authorities are urging anyone with any information to contact them at their tip lines at GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or Remerton Police at 229-247-2320.


