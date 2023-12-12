Watch Now
$25K raised to help find those responsible for the death of Valdosta State bartender

Award will be given to any tipster providing info leading to an arrest and conviction.
Posted at 6:37 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 18:37:53-05

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A new reward is being offered for information pertaining to the death of a VSU student.

According to Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, a concerned citizen is fronting $25k for any information leading to arrest and conviction for those responsible.

It’s been 44 days since Valdosta State bartender Brianna Long was killed by a stray bullet at Flops nightclub in Remerton. She was caught in the crossfire of an altercation that took place outside of the club.

She was studying to become a dental hygienist and was set to graduate next year.

Authorities are urging anyone with any information to contact them at their tip lines at GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or Remerton Police at 229-247-2320. In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, ABC27.

