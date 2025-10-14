$16 million roundabout project aims to ease congestion at Valdosta’s Five Points intersection

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — From new lanes to new roundabouts, Valdosta’s roads are getting a major facelift.



The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded a $16 million contract to Reames and Son Construction.

This will replace two Five Points intersections with roundabouts by early 2029.

According to GDOT, the Five Points intersection sees up to 30,000 vehicles daily and logged more than 30 crashes last year, mostly fender benders.

That’s why the Georgia Department of Transportation has approved a $16 million project to convert two signalized intersections into multi-lane roundabouts.

Construction is set to begin soon and finish in early 2029. The goal is to keep traffic moving while reducing serious crashes by up to 65%.

Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson says this is one of many improvements shaping the city’s future.

“This project represents a major step forward in enhancing traffic safety and improving the overall flow of transportation in Valdosta.”

Amy Martin, now the city planner, previously oversaw road projects with the South Georgia Regional Commission. She says the community’s input helped shape which road projects made the cut.

“We’ve heard everyone’s voices — the mayor, the city manager, our engineers. These are the projects that end up on our constrained list, and now we’re finally seeing them come to life.”

The roundabouts will sit at Ashley and Patterson Streets and North Valdosta Road at Oak Street Extension — both key gateways into the city.

Matheson says these investments go beyond traffic flow; they’re about growth and long-term sustainability.

“This will help traffic flow as we expect our population to grow in the next several years. It’s about building a safer, stronger, and more connected Valdosta.”

Hope you've planned your detours. Construction won't be complete until 2029.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

