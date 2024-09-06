11-year-old arrested for making a school shooting threat

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — A Valdosta Middle School student was arrested for making a school shooting threat. The 11-year-old student said the threat was made on social media as a joke.

Accordign to the Valdosta Police Department a School Resource officer received information around 8:00 am. that there was a threat on social media that someone was going to do a school shooting.

The officer found an email address that was connected to the threat. Through investigation and assistance from personnel with the Valdosta City Schools, the email address was found to belong to an 11-year-old female, who was enrolled at the middle school.

The student was in a classroom and removed from the class by school personnel.

The student's mother responded to the school and the officer interviewed the juvenile. During the interview, the juvenile stated that she was on a social media site, with other students. She said that she did make a comment about doing a school shooting, but she meant it as a joke.

The juvenile was arrested for terroristic threats which is a felony. The Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted and advised that the juvenile could be released to her mother.

