What you need to know about Thomasville's 14th Annual MLK Humanitarian Walk

The event will take place January 11th-14th.

200 plates and $5,000 prize for essay contest will be given out at MLK Humanitarian walk.

Check out the video above to find out more.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thomasville, it's that time of year again. I'm talking about the annual MLK Humanitarian Walk.

This involves an old heritage walk through Thomasville, a $5,000 prize for a written essay, and over 200 plates given out to the community.

I caught up with event organizer Corey King, and he tells me this wouldn't be possible without the support of the community.

Contributors such as the Jack Hadley Black History Museum, Gabriel Rising, and the local Food Lion has helped the event to grow over the years attracting hundreds of people to participate year to year.

King tells me there's one thing he hopes everyone takes away.

"We want the people and youth to take away the spirit of unity and how we all can come together and make it happen," said Corey King, MLK Humanitarian Walk Organizer.

The last day to enter the collegiate essay contest is Monday by 11:59 p.m.

The fun will kick of January 11th with its virtual event 'voting matters.'