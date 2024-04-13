WATCH: Fire crews putting out this fire near downtown Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — A Saturday afternoon dumper fire in Thomasville is now under investigation.

The fire happening on Lester Street just steps away from the downtown area of Thomasville.

ABC 27's Channing Frampton, who was on the scene, was told the fire started around 12:45 PM and ended about 1:30 PM.

The dumpster fire had visible flames and could be seen coming from near Flowers Baking Company.

The Thomasville Fire Department said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

No one was hurt.

You can see the fire here: