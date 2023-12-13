VIDEO: Thomasville's Victorian Christmas set for Thursday and Friday

Victorian Christmas kicks off in Thomasville Thursday.

The tradition has been running for 37 years.

Watch the video above to see what you can expect this year.

THOMASVILLE NEWS RELEASE:

Enchanting, holiday-themed storefronts, magical, twinkling lights, and beautiful Christmas displays make Thomasville the perfect holiday destination. Make plans to join us for the renowned 37th Annual Victorian Christmas on December 14th and 15th in Downtown Thomasville as we turn back time and experience the holiday spirit of the Victorian era in Thomasville.

“Victorian Christmas is always a much-awaited event with all City of Thomasville Departments and community members working together,” said Main Street Director Brandy Avery. “You can help us bring alive an era where women wore voluminous skirts held up with crinolines, and modest-sized hats were popular by choice. You feel like you’re a part of the Victorian era celebrating the spirit of Christmas long ago.”

Event organizers incorporated fresh ideas and activities this year to give event attendees something to anticipate. Trackless train rides, fire performers, magicians, sketch artists, and visits with Victorian-attired St. Nick are popular with children of all ages, and guests are encouraged to slip into Victorian costumes with us to add to the event’s festive feel.

“Relocating St. Nick to The Ritz Amphitheater last year turned out to be such a huge success, guests can enjoy him on stage again this year,” noted Nicole Elwell, Special Events Manager for the City of Thomasville. A Llama photo booth and petting zoo, Cub Scout ornaments, and plenty of photo opportunities will be set up around The Ritz Amphitheater, making the perfect backdrop for a magical holiday occasion with friends and family.

A major addition to this annual celebration is that North and South Madison Street from West Jefferson Street to Smith Avenue will be closed, which allows event staff to allocate much-needed space to vendors that bring large, growing crowds.

Adding to the magic of Victorian Christmas, the starting point of the beloved horse and carriage rides will begin at The Scoop Restaurant located at the intersection of Madison Street and Jefferson Street. In addition, local dance companies, school choirs, and jazz band entertainment will be showcased in a spacious location at the intersection of Broad Street and Remington Avenue on both nights, compared to previous years.

On top of entertainment, Victorian Christmas will feature a variety of decadent eating choices. Restaurants will be open throughout the night, or guests can enjoy street vendor favorites like kettle corn, chicken pilau, and funnel cakes. Many Downtown merchants will also feature holiday-themed foods and beverages. If last-minute holiday shopping is on your list, most Downtown shops will be open both nights, with many featuring in-store entertainment.

Plan your visit to Thomasville for Victorian Christmas on December 14th and 15th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. each night. No tickets are needed, and most activities are free to the public.

Additional events are scheduled throughout Thomasville during the holiday season. For additional information, visit thomasvillega.com/holidayevents or contact the Thomasville Visitors Center at 229-228-7977.