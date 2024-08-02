VIDEO: Heavy rain floods streets in Thomasville Friday morning

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Heavy rain led to flash flooding in the Thomasville area Friday morning. Drivers dealt with flooded roads where drainage was poor. One of those locations was Smith Avenue and Kern Street. Watch video of that flooding by clicking play above.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Thomas County until 1 p.m. Friday due to excessive rainfall. Forecasters said Doppler radar indicated 1 and 1.5 inches of rain fell in just an hour. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches can be expected. This rainfall could result in more flooding.

Locations affected include:



Thomasville

Newark

Dillon

Turn around, don't drown. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.