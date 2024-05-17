Two teenagers dead following Thomas County UTV crash

Two teenagers are dead following a UTV crash in Thomas County Thursday.

The Thomas County Sheriff's Office said the crash also involved a pickup truck.

Read the news release below to learn what happened and how people were ultimately involved.

TCSO POST:

On Thursday afternoon at approximately 5:30 PM Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to an accident involving an UTV and a pickup truck in Meigs, Georgia.

Five juveniles were riding the UTV when it was struck by a pickup truck at the intersection of Johnson Street and Church Street in Meigs.

Two of the juveniles were pronounced deceased at the scene. The other three juveniles involved were transported to Archbold Memorial Hospital (AMH) in Thomasville.

The three juveniles were later life flighted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital (TMH), Wolfson Children Hospital in Jacksonville, and Shands in Gainesville Florida.

All juveniles involved were between the ages of 14 and 16. The accident was investigated by the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer its condolences to the families of the children lost, and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured children.

